The reaction of alkoxides with haloalkanes is not a viable way to form ethers. (a) Why? (b) Why can thioethers be formed by an analogous reaction?
Suggest a synthesis for the following molecules beginning with organic molecules containing three or fewer carbons. [You will need to use a protecting group in these syntheses.]
(c)
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Key Concepts
Synthesis Strategy
Protecting Groups
Functional Group Interconversion
Predict the product(s) that would result when molecules (a)–(p) are allowed to react under the following conditions: (ix) PCC; (x) H₂CrO₄ , H₂O. If no reaction occurs, write 'no reaction.'
(a)
Suggest a synthesis for the following molecules beginning with organic molecules containing three or fewer carbons. [You will need to use a protecting group in these syntheses.]
(a)
Predict the product(s) that would result when molecules (a)–(p) are allowed to react under the following conditions: (iv) 1. TsCl, Et₃N 2. NaCN ; (v) 1. TsCl, Et₃N 2. NaOt-Bu . If no reaction occurs, write 'no reaction.'
(a)
In contrast to Assessment 13.102, only one combination of haloalkane and alkoxide can be used in the Williamson ether synthesis to make the ether shown. Identify the combination and explain why it is the only combination that works.
Suggest a synthesis for the following molecules beginning with organic molecules containing three or fewer carbons. [You will need to use a protecting group in these syntheses.]
(b)