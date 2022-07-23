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Ch. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and Elimination
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and EliminationProblem 15d
Chapter 12, Problem 15d

Suggest a reagent and a reactant that could be combined to make each of the following alcohols.
(d) Chemical reaction diagram with two unknowns forming a cyclopentanol molecule.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the starting material and the product. The starting material is cyclopropyl ethylene, and the product is cyclopropyl ethanol.
Recognize that the transformation involves the addition of an OH group to the terminal carbon of the alkene, indicating a hydration reaction.
Consider the Markovnikov addition of water across the double bond, which typically requires an acid catalyst. A common reagent for this transformation is dilute sulfuric acid (H₂SO₄) or phosphoric acid (H₃PO₄) in the presence of water.
Alternatively, consider using oxymercuration-demercuration, which involves the use of mercuric acetate (Hg(OAc)₂) followed by reduction with sodium borohydride (NaBH₄) to achieve Markovnikov hydration without rearrangement.
Ensure that the chosen method does not lead to rearrangement or side reactions, maintaining the integrity of the cyclopropyl ring structure in the product.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alcohol Functional Group

Alcohols are organic compounds characterized by the presence of one or more hydroxyl (-OH) groups attached to a carbon atom. Understanding the structure and properties of alcohols is essential for identifying suitable reactants and reagents for their synthesis. The position of the hydroxyl group can significantly influence the reactivity and properties of the alcohol.
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Identifying Functional Groups

Reagents in Organic Synthesis

Reagents are substances that are added to a reaction to cause a chemical change. In the context of alcohol synthesis, common reagents include strong acids, bases, or specific nucleophiles that can facilitate the formation of the alcohol from a precursor. Knowing the appropriate reagents for different types of alcohols, such as primary, secondary, or tertiary, is crucial for successful synthesis.
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Synthesis of Amino Acids: Strecker Synthesis Example 1

Nucleophilic Substitution Reactions

Nucleophilic substitution reactions are a fundamental type of reaction in organic chemistry where a nucleophile replaces a leaving group in a molecule. This concept is particularly relevant when synthesizing alcohols from alkyl halides or other electrophiles. Understanding the mechanisms of these reactions, including SN1 and SN2 pathways, helps in predicting the products and conditions needed for the desired alcohol.
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Nucleophiles and Electrophiles can react in Substitution Reactions.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Suggest a reagent and a reactant that could be combined to make each of the following alcohols.

(b)

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Textbook Question

When a secondary haloalkane is treated with sodium ethoxide in ethanol, we predict alkene formation over ether formation. How did we make this determination?

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Textbook Question

Suggest a reagent and a reactant that could be combined to make each of the following alcohols.

(c)

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Textbook Question

Rationalize the difference in pKₐ values for the two hydroxyl groups.

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Textbook Question

Suggest an arrow-pushing mechanism for the following reaction. Is the hydroxyl group acting as a base, acid, Lewis base, or Lewis acid?

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Textbook Question

Suggest a reagent and a reactant that could be combined to make each of the following alcohols.

(a)

734
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