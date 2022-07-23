Textbook Question
Suggest the appropriate reagents to carry out the following transformations.
(d)
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Suggest the appropriate reagents to carry out the following transformations.
(d)
Predict the product of the following reactions.
(c)
Predict the product of the following reactions.
(b)
Suggest the appropriate reagents to carry out the following transformations.
(b)
A graduate student attempted the following reaction and did not isolate the expected product.
(a) What product did they isolate?
(b) What reagent should they have used instead to get their desired product?
Suggest the appropriate reagents to carry out the following transformations.
(c)