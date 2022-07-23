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Ch. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and Elimination
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and EliminationProblem 97f
Chapter 12, Problem 97f

Suggest the appropriate reagents to carry out the following transformations.
(f) Chemical transformation from an alcohol to an alkyl chloride with reagents indicated.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the functional group transformation: The starting material is an alcohol, and the product is a chloride. This suggests a substitution reaction where the hydroxyl group (OH) is replaced by a chlorine atom (Cl).
Consider the stereochemistry: The starting alcohol has a specific stereochemistry, indicated by the wedge bond, and the product maintains this stereochemistry with the chlorine atom. This suggests the use of a reagent that can perform a stereospecific substitution.
Select an appropriate reagent: Thionyl chloride (SOCl₂) is commonly used for converting alcohols to chlorides while retaining stereochemistry. It reacts with alcohols to form alkyl chlorides, often with retention of configuration.
Outline the reaction mechanism: The reaction with thionyl chloride typically involves the formation of an intermediate chlorosulfite, followed by the departure of sulfur dioxide (SO₂) and chloride ion, resulting in the formation of the alkyl chloride.
Consider reaction conditions: The reaction with thionyl chloride is usually carried out in the presence of a base, such as pyridine, to facilitate the reaction and neutralize any acidic byproducts.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alcohols and Their Reactivity

Alcohols are organic compounds containing a hydroxyl (-OH) group. They can undergo various reactions, including substitution and elimination. Understanding the reactivity of alcohols is crucial for predicting their transformations, such as converting them into alkyl halides.
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Nucleophilic Substitution Reactions

Nucleophilic substitution reactions involve the replacement of a leaving group by a nucleophile. In the case of alcohols, the hydroxyl group can be replaced by a halide ion (like Cl-) through a nucleophilic substitution mechanism, typically facilitated by reagents such as thionyl chloride (SOCl2) or phosphorus trichloride (PCl3).
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Reagents for Halogenation

Specific reagents are required to convert alcohols into alkyl halides. Common reagents include thionyl chloride (SOCl2) and phosphorus tribromide (PBr3) for chlorination and bromination, respectively. These reagents activate the alcohol, allowing for the efficient substitution of the hydroxyl group with a halogen.
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Related Practice
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Suggest the appropriate reagents to carry out the following transformations.

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Suggest the appropriate reagents to carry out the following transformations.

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Suggest the appropriate reagents to carry out the following transformations.

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Suggest the appropriate reagents to carry out the following transformations.

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Draw a reaction coordinate diagram for the following transformation. Label all product, intermediates, and substrates.

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