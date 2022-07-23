Skip to main content
Ch. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and Elimination
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and EliminationProblem 97g
Chapter 12, Problem 97g

Suggest the appropriate reagents to carry out the following transformations.
(g)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the functional group transformation: The transformation involves converting an alcohol group (OH) to a chloride group (Cl).
Consider common reagents for converting alcohols to alkyl chlorides: Thionyl chloride (SOCl₂) is a common reagent used for this purpose, often in the presence of pyridine to facilitate the reaction.
Assess the stereochemistry: The stereochemistry of the molecule should be considered, as some reagents may lead to inversion of configuration. Thionyl chloride typically leads to retention of configuration when used with pyridine.
Select the appropriate reagent: Based on the need to convert the alcohol to a chloride without altering the stereochemistry, thionyl chloride (SOCl₂) with pyridine is a suitable choice.
Outline the reaction conditions: The reaction is typically carried out at room temperature, and the pyridine acts as a base to neutralize the HCl formed during the reaction, preventing side reactions.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reagents in Organic Reactions

Reagents are substances that are added to a chemical reaction to cause a transformation. In organic chemistry, selecting the appropriate reagents is crucial for achieving the desired product. Different reagents can facilitate various types of reactions, such as oxidation, reduction, substitution, or elimination, and understanding their roles helps predict the outcome of the reaction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:17
Identifying organic molecules

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Recognizing functional groups is essential for predicting how a compound will react and what transformations can occur. For example, alcohols, carboxylic acids, and amines each have distinct reactivity patterns that guide the choice of reagents.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:36
Identifying Functional Groups

Reaction Mechanisms

A reaction mechanism is a step-by-step description of how a chemical reaction occurs, detailing the bond-breaking and bond-forming processes. Understanding mechanisms is vital for predicting the products of a reaction and for selecting the correct reagents. Knowledge of mechanisms also helps in troubleshooting reactions and optimizing conditions for desired outcomes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:16
Heck Reaction Mechanism
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Suggest the appropriate reagents to carry out the following transformations.

(d)

871
views
Textbook Question

Produce a mechanism for the following transformation.

1479
views
Textbook Question

Suggest the appropriate reagents to carry out the following transformations.

(f)

997
views
Textbook Question

Suggest the appropriate reagents to carry out the following transformations.

(e)

1014
views
Textbook Question

Predict the product for the acid-catalyzed pinacol rearrangement of the following diols.

(a)

304
views
Textbook Question

Draw a reaction coordinate diagram for the following transformation. Label all product, intermediates, and substrates.

1317
views