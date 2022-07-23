Produce a mechanism for the following transformation.

Textbook Question
Suggest the appropriate reagents to carry out the following transformations.
(g)
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Suggest the appropriate reagents to carry out the following transformations.
(g)
Suggest the appropriate reagents to carry out the following transformations.
(f)
Predict the product for the acid-catalyzed pinacol rearrangement of the following diols.
(a)
Draw the mechanism for the acid-catalyzed pinacol rearrangement of the following diols.
(a)
Draw a reaction coordinate diagram for the following transformation. Label all product, intermediates, and substrates.
Predict the product for the acid-catalyzed pinacol rearrangement of the following diols.
(b)