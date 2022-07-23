Textbook Question
Suggest an alkene that, in two steps, could be converted into each of the following ketones. Each sequence should involve a pinacol rearrangement.
(c)
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Suggest an alkene that, in two steps, could be converted into each of the following ketones. Each sequence should involve a pinacol rearrangement.
(c)
Predict the product of the following pinacol rearrangements.
(c)
In Assessment 13.48, identify the individual step that represents the general mechanism for all alcohol oxidation reactions.
Every oxidation is accompanied by a reduction. Identify the species that is reduced in the Swern oxidation in Assessment 13.48.
Predict the product of the following pinacol rearrangements.
(b)
Identify the alcohols that would undergo oxidation to produce the following carbonyl compounds.
(a)