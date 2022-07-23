Show a reaction coordinate diagram for the two processes in Figure 13.41 that rationalizes pathway B as the one that gives the major product.
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Show a reaction coordinate diagram for the two processes in Figure 13.41 that rationalizes pathway B as the one that gives the major product.
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Suggest an alkene that, in two steps, could be converted into each of the following ketones. Each sequence should involve a pinacol rearrangement.
(c)
The intermediates for the Swern oxidation, a reaction introduced in Section 13.9.4, are shown. Provide the arrow-pushing mechanism that rationalizes the formation of each intermediate and the final product(s).
In Assessment 13.48, identify the individual step that represents the general mechanism for all alcohol oxidation reactions.
Predict the product of the following pinacol rearrangements.
(b)
Identify two different alcohols that can be dehydrated (one without rearrangement) to form the alkene shown.