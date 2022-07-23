Textbook Question
Show a reaction coordinate diagram for the two processes in Figure 13.41 that rationalizes pathway B as the one that gives the major product.
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Show a reaction coordinate diagram for the two processes in Figure 13.41 that rationalizes pathway B as the one that gives the major product.
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The intermediates for the Swern oxidation, a reaction introduced in Section 13.9.4, are shown. Provide the arrow-pushing mechanism that rationalizes the formation of each intermediate and the final product(s).
Predict the product of the following pinacol rearrangements.
(c)
In Assessment 13.48, identify the individual step that represents the general mechanism for all alcohol oxidation reactions.
Every oxidation is accompanied by a reduction. Identify the species that is reduced in the Swern oxidation in Assessment 13.48.
Predict the product of the following pinacol rearrangements.
(b)