Pinacol Rearrangement

The pinacol rearrangement is a chemical reaction that involves the conversion of a pinacol (a 1,2-diol) into a ketone or aldehyde through a rearrangement process. This reaction typically occurs under acidic conditions and involves the migration of an alkyl group and the formation of a carbocation intermediate. Recognizing how this rearrangement alters the structure of the starting material is essential for predicting the final product in synthetic routes.