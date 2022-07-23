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Ch. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and Elimination
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and EliminationProblem 6b
Chapter 12, Problem 6b

Provide the IUPAC name for the following molecules.
(b) Structural formula of a molecule with two hydroxyl (OH) groups, indicating its classification as an alcohol.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the longest continuous carbon chain in the molecule. This chain will serve as the parent chain. In this case, the longest chain contains 7 carbons, making it a heptane backbone.
Step 2: Determine the functional groups attached to the parent chain. The molecule contains two hydroxyl (-OH) groups, which are alcohol functional groups. These groups will influence the suffix of the name and their positions must be identified.
Step 3: Number the parent chain starting from the end closest to the first substituent or functional group to ensure the lowest possible numbers for the substituents. In this case, numbering from left to right gives the hydroxyl groups at positions 2 and 6.
Step 4: Identify and name any substituents attached to the parent chain. There is a methyl group attached to carbon 4. Substituents are named and their positions are indicated in the name.
Step 5: Combine all elements of the name. Use the prefix 'di-' to indicate two hydroxyl groups, and include stereochemistry if applicable. The stereochemistry is indicated by the wedge and dash bonds, which correspond to the R/S configuration of the chiral centers.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

The International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) nomenclature is a systematic method for naming organic chemical compounds. It provides rules for identifying the structure of a molecule based on its functional groups, carbon chain length, and branching. Understanding these rules is essential for accurately naming compounds and communicating their structures in the scientific community.
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The different parts of an IUPAC name

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In the context of alcohols, the hydroxyl group (-OH) is the defining functional group, influencing the compound's properties and reactivity. Recognizing functional groups is crucial for determining the correct IUPAC name and understanding the compound's behavior.
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Carbon Chain and Branching

The carbon chain refers to the continuous sequence of carbon atoms in an organic molecule, which can be straight or branched. The length of the carbon chain and the presence of branches affect the naming of the compound, as IUPAC rules prioritize the longest continuous chain and the position of substituents. Identifying the main chain and branches is vital for deriving the correct IUPAC name.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the structure that corresponds to the name provided.

(a) (1R,5S)-5-methylcyclohex-3-enol

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Textbook Question

Provide the IUPAC name for the following molecules.

(a)

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Textbook Question

The mechanism of the acid-catalyzed hydration of an alkene to make an alcohol is shown. If this reaction is reversible, draw a mechanism that justifies formation of the alkene from the alcohol under similar conditions. How do you know this mechanism is correct?

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Textbook Question

Use oxidation numbers to determine whether the following are redox reactions.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Provide the IUPAC name for the following molecules.

(f)

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Textbook Question

Draw the structure that corresponds to the name provided.

(b) (2R,3R,4S)-heptane-2,3,4-triol

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