Textbook Question
Cyclopropanation using any of the reagents discussed here is stereospecific.
(b) Draw a reaction coordinate diagram for cyclopropanation.
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Cyclopropanation using any of the reagents discussed here is stereospecific.
(b) Draw a reaction coordinate diagram for cyclopropanation.
Predict the product of the following reactions.
(a)
Work backward to show how the cyclopropane would be synthesized from the chloroalkane shown.
Provide an arrow-pushing mechanism for the cyclopropanation of cyclohexene with methylene carbene. Rationalize the outcome.
Estimate the value of entropy (∆S > 0 or ∆S < 0) for the elimination step shown.
Predict the product of the following aldehyde and ketone addition reactions.
(c)