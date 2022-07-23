Cyclopropanation using any of the reagents discussed here is stereospecific.
(b) Draw a reaction coordinate diagram for cyclopropanation.
Cyclopropanation using any of the reagents discussed here is stereospecific.
(b) Draw a reaction coordinate diagram for cyclopropanation.
Cyclopropanation using any of the reagents discussed here is stereospecific.
(a) What does this say about the mechanism?
Suggest a mechanism for the reaction shown in Figure 16.30 using IZnCH₂I as the cyclopropanating reagent.
Predict the product of the following reactions.
(b)
Work backward to show how the cyclopropane would be synthesized from the chloroalkane shown.
To determine the stereochemistry of curacin A by synthesis, it would have been necessary to prepare all stereoisomers of the C₁₇―C₂₀ cyclopropane fragment. How would the reaction in Figure 16.30 be modified to produce the other stereoisomers shown here?