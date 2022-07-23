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Ch. 16 - Metals in Organic Chemistry
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 16 - Metals in Organic ChemistryProblem 20a
Chapter 15, Problem 20a

Predict the product of the following reactions.
(a) Chemical reaction diagram showing a carbene reaction with iodine and zinc, predicting the product outcome.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of reaction taking place. For example, determine if it is a substitution, elimination, addition, or rearrangement reaction. Look at the reactants and reaction conditions provided (e.g., reagents, temperature, solvent).
Analyze the structure of the starting material. Identify functional groups, stereochemistry, and any reactive sites (e.g., double bonds, leaving groups, or acidic hydrogens).
Consider the role of the reagents. For example, if the reagent is a strong nucleophile, it may favor substitution (SN1 or SN2). If it is a strong base, it may favor elimination (E1 or E2). If it is an electrophile, it may favor addition reactions.
Apply the reaction mechanism. Write out the step-by-step mechanism, showing how bonds are broken and formed. Use curved arrows to indicate the movement of electrons. For example, in an SN2 reaction, the nucleophile attacks the electrophilic carbon, displacing the leaving group in a single step.
Draw the final product, ensuring that you account for any stereochemical outcomes (e.g., inversion of configuration in SN2 reactions or formation of a racemic mixture in SN1 reactions). Double-check that the product is consistent with the reaction conditions and mechanism.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reaction Mechanisms

Understanding reaction mechanisms is crucial in organic chemistry as they describe the step-by-step process by which reactants transform into products. This includes identifying intermediates, transition states, and the movement of electrons. Familiarity with mechanisms helps predict the outcome of reactions and the stability of products formed.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Recognizing functional groups allows chemists to predict reactivity and the types of reactions that can occur. Common functional groups include alcohols, carboxylic acids, and amines, each influencing the behavior of the molecule in reactions.
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Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry involves the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. It is essential for predicting the products of reactions, especially in cases where chirality is involved. Understanding stereoisomers, enantiomers, and diastereomers is vital for anticipating the outcomes of reactions that produce different spatial configurations.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Cyclopropanation using any of the reagents discussed here is stereospecific.

(b) Draw a reaction coordinate diagram for cyclopropanation.


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Textbook Question

Cyclopropanation using any of the reagents discussed here is stereospecific.

(a) What does this say about the mechanism?

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Textbook Question

Suggest a mechanism for the reaction shown in Figure 16.30 using IZnCH₂I as the cyclopropanating reagent.

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Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following reactions.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Work backward to show how the cyclopropane would be synthesized from the chloroalkane shown.

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Textbook Question

To determine the stereochemistry of curacin A by synthesis, it would have been necessary to prepare all stereoisomers of the C₁₇―C₂₀ cyclopropane fragment. How would the reaction in Figure 16.30 be modified to produce the other stereoisomers shown here?

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