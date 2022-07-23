Textbook Question
Predict the product of the following reactions.
(a)
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Predict the product of the following reactions.
(a)
Cyclopropanation using any of the reagents discussed here is stereospecific.
(a) What does this say about the mechanism?
Predict the product of the following reactions.
(b)
Work backward to show how the cyclopropane would be synthesized from the chloroalkane shown.
Provide an arrow-pushing mechanism for the cyclopropanation of cyclohexene with methylene carbene. Rationalize the outcome.
Estimate the value of entropy (∆S > 0 or ∆S < 0) for the elimination step shown.