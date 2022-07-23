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Ch. 16 - Metals in Organic Chemistry
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 16 - Metals in Organic ChemistryProblem 18b
Chapter 15, Problem 18b

Cyclopropanation using any of the reagents discussed here is stereospecific.
(b) Draw a reaction coordinate diagram for cyclopropanation.

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1
Understand the concept of cyclopropanation: Cyclopropanation is a reaction where a three-membered cyclopropane ring is formed by adding a carbene or carbenoid to an alkene. This reaction is stereospecific, meaning the stereochemistry of the starting alkene is preserved in the product.
Identify the key components of a reaction coordinate diagram: A reaction coordinate diagram plots the energy of the system (y-axis) against the progress of the reaction (x-axis). It includes the energy of reactants, transition states, intermediates (if any), and products.
Determine the energy profile for cyclopropanation: Cyclopropanation typically involves a single-step mechanism when using a carbene or carbenoid. The reaction proceeds through a single transition state, so the diagram will show a curve with one peak representing the transition state.
Label the diagram: On the reaction coordinate diagram, label the starting point as 'Reactants' (alkene + carbene/carbenoid), the peak as 'Transition State,' and the endpoint as 'Products' (cyclopropane). Indicate the relative energy levels, with the transition state being the highest energy point.
Indicate stereospecificity: To emphasize the stereospecific nature of the reaction, note that the stereochemistry of the alkene (cis or trans) is preserved in the cyclopropane product. This can be annotated on the diagram or mentioned in accompanying notes.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cyclopropanation

Cyclopropanation is a chemical reaction that involves the formation of a cyclopropane ring from an alkene. This reaction typically occurs through the addition of a reagent, such as a carbenoid or a metal-carbene complex, which facilitates the insertion of a three-membered ring into the double bond of the alkene. The stereospecific nature of this reaction means that the configuration of the starting alkene directly influences the stereochemistry of the resulting cyclopropane.
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General properties of cyclopropanation.

Stereospecificity

Stereospecificity refers to a reaction's ability to produce a specific stereoisomer from a particular stereoisomer of the reactant. In the context of cyclopropanation, this means that if the starting alkene has a certain stereochemistry (e.g., cis or trans), the cyclopropane product will retain that stereochemical relationship. This property is crucial for predicting the outcome of reactions and understanding the mechanisms involved.
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Reaction Coordinate Diagram

A reaction coordinate diagram is a graphical representation that illustrates the energy changes during a chemical reaction. It typically plots the potential energy of the system against the progress of the reaction, showing the transition states and intermediates. For cyclopropanation, the diagram would depict the energy barrier for the formation of the cyclopropane ring, highlighting the activation energy required and the stability of the reactants and products.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following reactions.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Cyclopropanation using any of the reagents discussed here is stereospecific.

(a) What does this say about the mechanism?

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Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following reactions.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Work backward to show how the cyclopropane would be synthesized from the chloroalkane shown.

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Textbook Question

Provide an arrow-pushing mechanism for the cyclopropanation of cyclohexene with methylene carbene. Rationalize the outcome.

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Textbook Question

Estimate the value of entropy (∆S > 0 or ∆S < 0) for the elimination step shown.

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