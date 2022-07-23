Cyclopropanation

Cyclopropanation is a chemical reaction that involves the formation of a cyclopropane ring from an alkene. This reaction typically occurs through the addition of a reagent, such as a carbenoid or a metal-carbene complex, which facilitates the insertion of a three-membered ring into the double bond of the alkene. The stereospecific nature of this reaction means that the configuration of the starting alkene directly influences the stereochemistry of the resulting cyclopropane.