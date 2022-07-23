Textbook Question
Cyclopropanation using any of the reagents discussed here is stereospecific.
(b) Draw a reaction coordinate diagram for cyclopropanation.
1177
views
Cyclopropanation using any of the reagents discussed here is stereospecific.
(b) Draw a reaction coordinate diagram for cyclopropanation.
Predict the product of the following reactions.
(a)
Suggest a mechanism for the reaction shown in Figure 16.30 using IZnCH₂I as the cyclopropanating reagent.
Work backward to show how the cyclopropane would be synthesized from the chloroalkane shown.
To determine the stereochemistry of curacin A by synthesis, it would have been necessary to prepare all stereoisomers of the C₁₇―C₂₀ cyclopropane fragment. How would the reaction in Figure 16.30 be modified to produce the other stereoisomers shown here?
Predict the product of the following Negishi coupling reactions.
(a)