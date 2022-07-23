A chemist failed to generate the alcohol using the reaction shown here.
(b) How could the reaction conditions be modified to allow formation of the product?
A chemist failed to generate the alcohol using the reaction shown here.
(b) How could the reaction conditions be modified to allow formation of the product?
Which of the following solvents are reasonable choices for a Grignard reaction? Justify your choices. [Hint: Carbonyls are good electrophiles.]
The situation shown here is an example where a cuprate is the only organometallic that will allow the product alcohol to be obtained. What is the problem with using a Grignard or an organolithium to attempt the same reaction?
Nitrogen-containing heterocycles form particularly stable carbenes and are commonly used as ligands in organometallic chemistry. (a) Why is the carbene shown particularly stable? [It may be helpful to draw the molecular orbital picture.]
A chemist failed to generate the diol using the reaction shown here.
(a) Suggest a reason why this reaction did not work as written.
(b) How could the reaction conditions be modified to allow formation of the diol? [It may require more than one step.]
The following transformation is used as an early step in the synthesis of cilastatin, a drug used to counter antibiotic resistance. Identify a possible reagent for this step.