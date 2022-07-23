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Ch. 16 - Metals in Organic Chemistry
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 16 - Metals in Organic ChemistryProblem 44a
Chapter 15, Problem 44a

A chemist failed to generate the alcohol using the reaction shown here.
(a) Suggest a reason why this reaction did not work as written.
Chemical reaction diagram showing a failed Grignard reaction with brominated compound, magnesium, and phenyl aldehyde.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the reaction provided. Determine the type of reaction (e.g., reduction, substitution, addition) and identify the reagents and conditions used. This will help you understand the intended transformation and why the alcohol product was expected.
Step 2: Consider the mechanism of the reaction. For example, if the reaction involves reduction, check if the reducing agent is appropriate for the substrate. If the substrate is resistant to reduction under the given conditions, this could explain the failure.
Step 3: Evaluate the functional groups present in the substrate. Some functional groups may require specific conditions or catalysts to undergo transformation. For instance, if the substrate contains a carbonyl group, the choice of reducing agent and solvent can significantly impact the reaction outcome.
Step 4: Suggest a reason for the failure. Common issues include insufficient reactivity of the reagents, inappropriate solvent, or lack of a necessary catalyst. For example, if the reaction involves a carbonyl compound, the reducing agent might not be strong enough to reduce it to an alcohol.
Step 5: Propose general modifications to the reaction conditions. This could include using a stronger reducing agent (e.g., LiAlH₄ instead of NaBH₄), changing the solvent to one that better stabilizes intermediates, or adding a catalyst to facilitate the reaction. These adjustments can improve the likelihood of forming the desired alcohol product.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reaction Mechanism

A reaction mechanism outlines the step-by-step process by which reactants are converted into products. Understanding the mechanism is crucial for identifying potential issues in a reaction, such as the formation of intermediates or the need for specific catalysts. In this case, knowing the mechanism can help explain why the alcohol was not produced as expected.
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Reaction Conditions

Reaction conditions refer to the specific parameters under which a chemical reaction occurs, including temperature, pressure, solvent, and concentration of reactants. Modifying these conditions can significantly influence the reaction's outcome, potentially enhancing the yield of the desired product. Adjusting factors like temperature or using a different solvent may facilitate the formation of the alcohol.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Recognizing the functional groups involved in the reaction is essential for predicting reactivity and understanding how to modify conditions to promote product formation. In this scenario, the nature of the functional groups in the reactants and products will guide the chemist in troubleshooting the reaction.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A chemist failed to generate the alcohol using the reaction shown here.

(b) How could the reaction conditions be modified to allow formation of the product?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following solvents are reasonable choices for a Grignard reaction? Justify your choices. [Hint: Carbonyls are good electrophiles.]

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Textbook Question

The situation shown here is an example where a cuprate is the only organometallic that will allow the product alcohol to be obtained. What is the problem with using a Grignard or an organolithium to attempt the same reaction?

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Textbook Question

Nitrogen-containing heterocycles form particularly stable carbenes and are commonly used as ligands in organometallic chemistry. (a) Why is the carbene shown particularly stable? [It may be helpful to draw the molecular orbital picture.]

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Textbook Question

A chemist failed to generate the diol using the reaction shown here.

(a) Suggest a reason why this reaction did not work as written.

(b) How could the reaction conditions be modified to allow formation of the diol? [It may require more than one step.]

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Textbook Question

The following transformation is used as an early step in the synthesis of cilastatin, a drug used to counter antibiotic resistance. Identify a possible reagent for this step.

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