Which of the following solvents are reasonable choices for a Grignard reaction? Justify your choices. [Hint: Carbonyls are good electrophiles.]
A chemist failed to generate the alcohol using the reaction shown here.
(b) How could the reaction conditions be modified to allow formation of the product?
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Functional Group Reactivity
A chemist failed to generate the alcohol using the reaction shown here.
(a) Suggest a reason why this reaction did not work as written.
Nitrogen-containing heterocycles form particularly stable carbenes and are commonly used as ligands in organometallic chemistry. (a) Why is the carbene shown particularly stable? [It may be helpful to draw the molecular orbital picture.]
A chemist failed to generate the diol using the reaction shown here.
(a) Suggest a reason why this reaction did not work as written.
(b) How could the reaction conditions be modified to allow formation of the diol? [It may require more than one step.]
The following transformation is used as an early step in the synthesis of cilastatin, a drug used to counter antibiotic resistance. Identify a possible reagent for this step.