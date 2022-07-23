Reaction Mechanism

A reaction mechanism outlines the step-by-step process by which reactants transform into products, detailing the movement of electrons and the formation and breaking of bonds. For cyclopropanation using IZnCH₂I, the mechanism involves the generation of a carbenoid intermediate, its interaction with the alkene, and the subsequent formation of the cyclopropane ring. Understanding mechanisms is essential for predicting reaction outcomes and designing synthetic pathways.