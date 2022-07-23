Textbook Question
Predict the product of the following reactions.
(a)
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Predict the product of the following reactions.
(a)
Predict the product of the following Negishi coupling reactions.
(b)
Predict the product of the following reactions.
(b)
Work backward to show how the cyclopropane would be synthesized from the chloroalkane shown.
To determine the stereochemistry of curacin A by synthesis, it would have been necessary to prepare all stereoisomers of the C₁₇―C₂₀ cyclopropane fragment. How would the reaction in Figure 16.30 be modified to produce the other stereoisomers shown here?
Predict the product of the following Negishi coupling reactions.
(a)