Predict the reagents or reactant(s) necessary to complete the following syntheses.
(b)
Predict the reagents or reactant(s) necessary to complete the following syntheses.
(b)
Identify the bonds broken and formed in the following addition reaction.
(a) Would you expect this reaction to be favored based on entropy?
(b) Based on enthalpy [qualitatively]?
(c) Overall?
Predict the reagents or reactant(s) necessary to complete the following syntheses.
(c)
Classify the following nucleophiles as strong, weak, or intermediate. Would you expect each to add to a carbonyl directly or wait for a carbocation to form?
b)
Predict the reagents or reactant(s) necessary to complete the following syntheses.
(a)
Classify the following nucleophiles as strong, weak, or intermediate. Would you expect each to add to a carbonyl directly or wait for a carbocation to form?
(a)