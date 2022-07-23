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Ch. 17 - Carbonyl Addition Reactions: Aldehydes and Ketones
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 17 - Carbonyl Addition Reactions: Aldehydes and KetonesProblem 9b
Chapter 16, Problem 9b

Predict the reagents or reactant(s) necessary to complete the following syntheses.
(b) Blank reactant box with ozonolysis reagents O3, CH3SCH3, forming two carbonyl compounds: propanal and cyclopentanone.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the target molecule and the starting material. Understanding the structure of both will help in determining the necessary transformations.
Analyze the functional groups present in the target molecule and compare them to the starting material. This will help in identifying the type of reaction needed, such as oxidation, reduction, substitution, or addition.
Consider the stereochemistry and regiochemistry of the target molecule. This is crucial for selecting reagents that will provide the desired orientation and position of functional groups.
Select appropriate reagents based on the type of reaction identified. For example, if the transformation involves converting an alcohol to a ketone, you might consider using an oxidizing agent like PCC (Pyridinium chlorochromate).
Plan the sequence of reactions if multiple steps are required. Ensure that each step is compatible with the functional groups present and does not interfere with subsequent transformations.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Functional Group Transformation

Functional group transformation involves converting one functional group into another, which is essential in organic synthesis. Understanding the reactivity and compatibility of different functional groups allows chemists to select appropriate reagents to achieve the desired transformation. For example, converting an alcohol to a ketone might require an oxidizing agent like PCC or Jones reagent.
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Reagent Selection

Reagent selection is crucial in organic synthesis as it determines the success of a chemical reaction. Chemists must choose reagents that are compatible with the starting materials and desired products, considering factors like reaction conditions, selectivity, and yield. For instance, choosing between a strong acid or base can influence the reaction pathway and product formation.
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Reaction Mechanism

Understanding reaction mechanisms is vital for predicting the outcome of a synthesis. A mechanism outlines the step-by-step process by which reactants are converted to products, including the formation and breaking of bonds. Knowledge of mechanisms helps in anticipating side reactions and optimizing conditions to favor the desired product, such as using a catalyst to lower activation energy.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Identify the bonds broken and formed in the following addition reaction.

(a) Would you expect this reaction to be favored based on entropy?

(b) Based on enthalpy [qualitatively]?

(c) Overall?

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Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following aldehyde/ketone syntheses.

(c)

1137
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Textbook Question

Another way the preceding might be presented is to say that the minor resonance structure(s) reveal the reactivity of a molecule. Show how the minor resonance structure(s) can help us understand that the following reactions occur with the regioselectivity shown.

(a)

(b)

(c)

790
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Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following aldehyde/ketone syntheses.

(d)

1426
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Textbook Question

Predict the reagents or reactant(s) necessary to complete the following syntheses.

(c)

1186
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Textbook Question

Predict the reagents or reactant(s) necessary to complete the following syntheses.

(a)

1035
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