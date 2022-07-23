Identify the bonds broken and formed in the following addition reaction.
(a) Would you expect this reaction to be favored based on entropy?
(b) Based on enthalpy [qualitatively]?
(c) Overall?
Identify the bonds broken and formed in the following addition reaction.
(a) Would you expect this reaction to be favored based on entropy?
(b) Based on enthalpy [qualitatively]?
(c) Overall?
Predict the product of the following aldehyde/ketone syntheses.
(c)
Another way the preceding might be presented is to say that the minor resonance structure(s) reveal the reactivity of a molecule. Show how the minor resonance structure(s) can help us understand that the following reactions occur with the regioselectivity shown.
(a)
(b)
(c)
Predict the product of the following aldehyde/ketone syntheses.
(d)
Predict the reagents or reactant(s) necessary to complete the following syntheses.
(c)
Predict the reagents or reactant(s) necessary to complete the following syntheses.
(a)