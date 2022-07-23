Skip to main content
Ch. 17 - Carbonyl Addition Reactions: Aldehydes and Ketones
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 17 - Carbonyl Addition Reactions: Aldehydes and KetonesProblem 2a
Chapter 16, Problem 2a

Identify the following reactions as oxidation or reduction (based on what happens to the organic molecule).
(a) Chemical reaction showing hydrogenation of an alkene to form an alkane, with nickel as a catalyst.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the starting material and the product. The starting material contains a double bond in the cyclohexane ring, while the product has a fully saturated cyclohexane ring without any double bonds.
Step 2: Recognize the reaction conditions. The reaction involves hydrogen gas (H₂) and a palladium catalyst (Pd/C), which is a typical setup for catalytic hydrogenation.
Step 3: Understand the process of catalytic hydrogenation. In this reaction, hydrogen atoms are added across the double bond, converting the unsaturated compound (with a double bond) into a saturated compound (without a double bond).
Step 4: Determine whether the reaction is oxidation or reduction. Reduction involves the gain of hydrogen atoms or the loss of oxygen atoms. Since hydrogen is added to the molecule, this reaction is classified as a reduction.
Step 5: Conclude that the organic molecule undergoes a reduction in this reaction, as the double bond is reduced to a single bond through the addition of hydrogen.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Oxidation and Reduction

In organic chemistry, oxidation refers to the loss of electrons or an increase in oxidation state, while reduction involves the gain of electrons or a decrease in oxidation state. These processes often involve the addition or removal of specific atoms or groups, such as oxygen or hydrogen, to or from a molecule.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:54
Distinguishing between Oxidation and Reduction

Hydrogenation

Hydrogenation is a specific type of reduction reaction where hydrogen (H2) is added to an unsaturated compound, such as an alkene or alkyne, converting it into a saturated compound. This process typically requires a catalyst, such as palladium on carbon (Pd/C), to facilitate the reaction and lower the activation energy.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:48
The definition of hydrogenation.

Catalysts in Organic Reactions

Catalysts are substances that increase the rate of a chemical reaction without being consumed in the process. In the context of hydrogenation, catalysts like Pd/C provide a surface for the reaction to occur, allowing hydrogen to effectively add to the double bond of the alkene, thus promoting the reduction of the molecule.
Recommended video:
1:22
Introduction to Catalysis Example 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Based on the analysis you used in Assessment 17.3, which carbonyl would you expect to react most quickly with a nucleophile?

(a)

1095
views
Textbook Question

In each case, circle the stronger nucleophile.

(b)

1136
views
Textbook Question

In each case, circle the stronger nucleophile.

(d)

1304
views
Textbook Question

Identify the following reactions as oxidation or reduction (based on what happens to the organic molecule).

(b)

1088
views
Textbook Question

Identify the following reactions as oxidation or reduction (based on what happens to the organic molecule).

(c)

918
views
Textbook Question

In each case, circle the stronger nucleophile.

(c)

1103
views