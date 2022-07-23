Nucleophilic Addition

Nucleophilic addition is a fundamental reaction mechanism in organic chemistry where a nucleophile attacks an electrophilic carbon atom, leading to the formation of a new bond. In the context of carbonyl compounds, the nucleophile adds to the carbonyl carbon, resulting in the conversion of the carbonyl group into an alcohol or other functional groups. The rate of this reaction is influenced by the electrophilicity of the carbonyl carbon, which can be affected by nearby electronegative atoms.