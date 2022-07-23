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Ch. 17 - Carbonyl Addition Reactions: Aldehydes and Ketones
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 17 - Carbonyl Addition Reactions: Aldehydes and KetonesProblem 2b
Chapter 16, Problem 2b

Identify the following reactions as oxidation or reduction (based on what happens to the organic molecule).
(b) Chemical reaction diagram showing the conversion of a carbonyl compound to an alcohol with reagents and steps labeled.

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1
Step 1: Analyze the starting material, 1-(p-tolyl)ethanone. It contains a methyl group attached to a benzene ring and a ketone functional group.
Step 2: Examine the product, terephthalic acid. It contains two carboxylic acid groups attached to the benzene ring, replacing the methyl group and the ketone group.
Step 3: Identify the reagents used in the reaction. Potassium permanganate (KMnO4) in basic conditions (KOH) followed by acidification (H3O+) is a strong oxidizing agent.
Step 4: Determine the changes in the organic molecule. The methyl group and the ketone group are oxidized to carboxylic acid groups, indicating an increase in the oxidation state of the carbon atoms.
Step 5: Conclude that this reaction is an oxidation reaction because the organic molecule undergoes an increase in oxidation state due to the conversion of the methyl and ketone groups into carboxylic acid groups.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Oxidation and Reduction

Oxidation and reduction are fundamental concepts in organic chemistry that describe the transfer of electrons between molecules. Oxidation involves the loss of electrons or an increase in oxidation state, while reduction involves the gain of electrons or a decrease in oxidation state. Understanding these processes is crucial for identifying the nature of chemical reactions, particularly in organic transformations.
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Oxidizing Agents

Oxidizing agents are substances that facilitate the oxidation of other compounds by accepting electrons. In the given reaction, potassium permanganate (KMnO4) acts as a strong oxidizing agent, converting 1-(p-tolyl)ethanone into terephthalic acid. Recognizing the role of oxidizing agents helps in predicting the products of oxidation reactions in organic chemistry.
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Functional Group Transformation

Functional group transformation refers to the conversion of one functional group into another during a chemical reaction. In this case, the carbonyl group (C=O) of 1-(p-tolyl)ethanone is oxidized to form carboxylic acid groups (-COOH) in terephthalic acid. Understanding functional group transformations is essential for predicting the outcomes of organic reactions and the properties of the resulting compounds.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Based on the analysis you used in Assessment 17.3, which carbonyl would you expect to react most quickly with a nucleophile?

(c)

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Textbook Question

Based on the analysis you used in Assessment 17.3, which carbonyl would you expect to react most quickly with a nucleophile?

(a)

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Textbook Question

In each case, circle the stronger nucleophile.

(d)

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Textbook Question

Identify the following reactions as oxidation or reduction (based on what happens to the organic molecule).

(a)

920
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Textbook Question

Identify the following reactions as oxidation or reduction (based on what happens to the organic molecule).

(c)

918
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Textbook Question

In each case, circle the stronger nucleophile.

(c)

1103
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