Textbook Question
Based on the analysis you used in Assessment 17.3, which carbonyl would you expect to react most quickly with a nucleophile?
(a)
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Based on the analysis you used in Assessment 17.3, which carbonyl would you expect to react most quickly with a nucleophile?
(a)
Predict the product of the following aldehyde/ketone syntheses.
(c)
Identify the following reactions as oxidation or reduction (based on what happens to the organic molecule).
(b)
Identify the following reactions as oxidation or reduction (based on what happens to the organic molecule).
(c)
Predict the product of the following aldehyde/ketone syntheses.
(a)
Give a structure that corresponds to the name provided.
d. E-4-oxopent-2-enal