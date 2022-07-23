Skip to main content
Ch. 17 - Carbonyl Addition Reactions: Aldehydes and Ketones
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 17 - Carbonyl Addition Reactions: Aldehydes and KetonesProblem 8d
Chapter 16, Problem 8d

Predict the product of the following aldehyde/ketone syntheses.
(d) Chemical structure showing an aldehyde/ketone synthesis with reagents and water as a product.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the starting materials and reagents used in the synthesis. Aldehyde and ketone syntheses often involve specific reactions such as oxidation of alcohols, hydration of alkynes, or Friedel-Crafts acylation.
Determine the functional group transformations involved. For example, if the starting material is a primary alcohol, it can be oxidized to an aldehyde using reagents like PCC (Pyridinium chlorochromate). If it is a secondary alcohol, it can be oxidized to a ketone using reagents like chromic acid (H₂CrO₄).
Analyze the reaction mechanism. For instance, in the hydration of alkynes, the addition of water in the presence of an acid catalyst (H₂SO₄) and mercuric sulfate (HgSO₄) leads to the formation of an enol intermediate, which tautomerizes to a ketone.
Consider regioselectivity and stereoselectivity, if applicable. For example, in the hydration of an unsymmetrical alkyne, Markovnikov's rule dictates that the carbon with fewer hydrogens will receive the hydroxyl group, leading to the formation of a specific ketone.
Draw the final product based on the reaction pathway and the reagents used. Ensure that the structure reflects the correct functional group (aldehyde or ketone) and any regioselective or stereoselective outcomes of the reaction.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Aldehydes and Ketones

Aldehydes and ketones are organic compounds characterized by the presence of a carbonyl group (C=O). Aldehydes have the carbonyl group at the end of the carbon chain, while ketones have it within the chain. Understanding their structure is crucial for predicting reaction outcomes, as the reactivity of the carbonyl group plays a significant role in various organic reactions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:57
Nucleophilic Addition on Ketones and Aldehydes

Nucleophilic Addition Reactions

Nucleophilic addition reactions are fundamental processes in organic chemistry where a nucleophile attacks the electrophilic carbon of a carbonyl group. This reaction is key in the synthesis of aldehydes and ketones, leading to the formation of alcohols or other functional groups. Recognizing the nature of the nucleophile and the conditions of the reaction is essential for predicting the products formed.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:27
Nucleophilic Addition

Functional Group Transformations

Functional group transformations involve the conversion of one functional group into another through chemical reactions. In the context of aldehyde and ketone syntheses, understanding how to manipulate these groups allows chemists to design pathways to desired products. This concept is vital for predicting the outcome of reactions and for synthesizing complex organic molecules.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:36
Identifying Functional Groups
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the reagents or reactant(s) necessary to complete the following syntheses.

(b)

1082
views
Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following aldehyde/ketone syntheses.

(c)

1137
views
Textbook Question

Predict the reagents or reactant(s) necessary to complete the following syntheses.

(c)

1186
views
Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following aldehyde/ketone syntheses.


(a)

1096
views
Textbook Question

Predict the reagents or reactant(s) necessary to complete the following syntheses.

(a)

1035
views
Textbook Question

Give a structure that corresponds to the name provided.

d. E-4-oxopent-2-enal

892
views