Textbook Question
Predict the reagents or reactant(s) necessary to complete the following syntheses.
(b)
1082
views
Predict the reagents or reactant(s) necessary to complete the following syntheses.
(b)
Predict the product of the following aldehyde/ketone syntheses.
(c)
Predict the reagents or reactant(s) necessary to complete the following syntheses.
(c)
Predict the product of the following aldehyde/ketone syntheses.
(a)
Predict the reagents or reactant(s) necessary to complete the following syntheses.
(a)
Give a structure that corresponds to the name provided.
d. E-4-oxopent-2-enal