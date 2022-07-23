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Ch. 17 - Carbonyl Addition Reactions: Aldehydes and Ketones
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 17 - Carbonyl Addition Reactions: Aldehydes and KetonesProblem 8c
Chapter 16, Problem 8c

Predict the product of the following aldehyde/ketone syntheses.
(c) Chemical structure showing a CF3 group attached to a nitrogen-containing ring, with alkyne and hydroboration reaction steps.

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1
Identify the starting materials and reagents used in the synthesis. Aldehyde and ketone syntheses often involve specific reactions such as oxidation of alcohols, hydration of alkynes, or Friedel-Crafts acylation.
Determine the functional group transformations involved. For example, if the starting material is a primary alcohol, it can be oxidized to an aldehyde using reagents like PCC (Pyridinium chlorochromate). If it is a secondary alcohol, it can be oxidized to a ketone using reagents like chromic acid (H₂CrO₄).
Analyze the reaction mechanism. For instance, in the oxidation of alcohols, the hydroxyl group is converted into a carbonyl group through the loss of hydrogen atoms and the addition of oxygen.
Consider any regioselectivity or stereoselectivity in the reaction. For example, in the hydration of alkynes, the Markovnikov or anti-Markovnikov rule may dictate the position of the carbonyl group in the product.
Draw the structure of the predicted product based on the reaction type, starting material, and reagents. Ensure that the product contains the correct functional group (aldehyde or ketone) and that the carbon skeleton remains consistent with the starting material.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Aldehydes and Ketones

Aldehydes and ketones are organic compounds characterized by the presence of a carbonyl group (C=O). Aldehydes have at least one hydrogen atom attached to the carbonyl carbon, while ketones have two carbon groups attached. Understanding their structure is crucial for predicting reaction products in organic synthesis.
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Nucleophilic Addition Reactions

Nucleophilic addition reactions are fundamental in organic chemistry, particularly for carbonyl compounds. In these reactions, a nucleophile attacks the electrophilic carbon of the carbonyl group, leading to the formation of a tetrahedral intermediate. This process is key to predicting the products formed when aldehydes or ketones react with various nucleophiles.
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Synthesis Pathways

Synthesis pathways refer to the step-by-step methods used to create organic compounds from simpler substances. In the context of aldehyde and ketone syntheses, understanding different pathways, such as oxidation of alcohols or reactions with Grignard reagents, is essential for predicting the final products. Familiarity with these pathways allows chemists to design efficient synthetic routes.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the reagents or reactant(s) necessary to complete the following syntheses.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Based on the analysis you used in Assessment 17.3, which carbonyl would you expect to react most quickly with a nucleophile?

(c)

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Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following aldehyde/ketone syntheses.

(d)

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Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following aldehyde/ketone syntheses.


(a)

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Textbook Question

Predict the reagents or reactant(s) necessary to complete the following syntheses.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Give a structure that corresponds to the name provided.

d. E-4-oxopent-2-enal

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