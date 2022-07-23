Textbook Question
Predict the reagents or reactant(s) necessary to complete the following syntheses.
(b)
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Predict the reagents or reactant(s) necessary to complete the following syntheses.
(b)
Based on the analysis you used in Assessment 17.3, which carbonyl would you expect to react most quickly with a nucleophile?
(c)
Predict the product of the following aldehyde/ketone syntheses.
(d)
Predict the product of the following aldehyde/ketone syntheses.
(a)
Predict the reagents or reactant(s) necessary to complete the following syntheses.
(a)
Give a structure that corresponds to the name provided.
d. E-4-oxopent-2-enal