Show the product expected by the Wolff–Kishner reduction of the following aldehydes/ketones.
(a)
Show the product expected by the Wolff–Kishner reduction of the following aldehydes/ketones.
(a)
During an oxidation reaction, there must also be a reduction. What is reduced in the Pinnick oxidation?
Identify the hemiacetal functional group in each of the following molecules. These molecules may not be stable enough to be the favorable product in an equilibrium reaction.
(c)
Suggest the appropriate carbonyl and Wittig reagent to make the following alkenes.
a. (E)-7-methylnon-4-en-3-one
Which of the following cyclic hemiacetals would you expect to have the highest Keq for their formation? Explain your answer.
(a)
For each of the following carbonyl addition reactions, would you expect a racemic mixture or a mixture enriched in one stereoisomer? In each case, draw both possible stereoisomeric products.
(a)