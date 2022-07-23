Provide a mechanism for the formation of the hemiacetals shown. [Only (c) is favored as written.]
(a)
Provide a mechanism for the formation of the hemiacetals shown. [Only (c) is favored as written.]
(a)
The following molecules were named incorrectly according to IUPAC nomenclature. Give the correct name of these compounds.
b. (R)-6-bromo-7-oxoheptan-2-one
During an oxidation reaction, there must also be a reduction. What is reduced in the Pinnick oxidation?
Identify the hemiacetal functional group in each of the following molecules. These molecules may not be stable enough to be the favorable product in an equilibrium reaction.
(c)
The following molecules were named incorrectly according to IUPAC nomenclature. Give the correct name of these compounds.
(a) 3-oxo-5-methylhexan-2-ol
Which of the following cyclic hemiacetals would you expect to have the highest Keq for their formation? Explain your answer.
(a)