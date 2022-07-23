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Ch. 2 - General Chemistry Translated: Finding the Electrons
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 2 - General Chemistry Translated: Finding the ElectronsProblem 72c,d
Chapter 1, Problem 72c,d

Refer to the following Lewis structures.
(c)
(d) Lewis structure of a carbon-carbon double bond with hydrogen atoms, illustrating sp² hybridization.
If an atom is sp² hybridized, how many sp²-hybridized orbitals does it use for bonding? How many p orbitals?

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1
Step 1: Understand the concept of sp² hybridization. In sp² hybridization, one s orbital and two p orbitals mix to form three sp² hybridized orbitals. This occurs in atoms that are involved in trigonal planar geometry, such as carbon in ethene (C₂H₄).
Step 2: Recognize that sp² hybridized orbitals are used for sigma (σ) bonding. These orbitals are oriented in a planar arrangement at 120° angles to minimize electron repulsion.
Step 3: Note that the remaining unhybridized p orbital is perpendicular to the plane of the sp² orbitals. This p orbital is used for pi (π) bonding, which occurs in double bonds or resonance structures.
Step 4: Count the number of sp² hybridized orbitals. Since sp² hybridization involves three orbitals (one s and two p), the atom uses three sp² hybridized orbitals for bonding.
Step 5: Count the number of unhybridized p orbitals. In sp² hybridization, one p orbital remains unhybridized and is available for π bonding.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hybridization

Hybridization is the concept in organic chemistry that describes the mixing of atomic orbitals to form new hybrid orbitals. In the case of sp² hybridization, one s orbital and two p orbitals combine to create three equivalent sp² hybrid orbitals, which are oriented in a trigonal planar geometry. This process is crucial for understanding molecular shapes and bonding in organic compounds.
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Bonding Orbitals

Bonding orbitals are formed when atomic orbitals combine to create new orbitals that can accommodate electrons from two atoms. In sp² hybridization, the three sp² orbitals are used for sigma bonding with other atoms, while the remaining unhybridized p orbital can participate in pi bonding. This distinction is essential for predicting the reactivity and structure of organic molecules.
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Geometry of Molecules

The geometry of molecules refers to the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms within a molecule, which is influenced by the types of hybridization present. For sp² hybridized atoms, the geometry is trigonal planar, with bond angles of approximately 120 degrees. Understanding molecular geometry is vital for predicting the physical and chemical properties of compounds, including their reactivity and interactions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Refer to the following Lewis structures.

(a)

(b)

If an atom is sp² hybridized, how many sp²-hybridized orbitals does it use for bonding? How many p orbitals?

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Textbook Question

Predict the hybridization of all non-hydrogen atoms.

(c)

(d)

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Textbook Question

For the following partial structures, the σ bond is shown. Add the indicated number of π bonds, being sure to specify the orientation (that is, x, y, or z axis) of the p orbitals used.

(e)

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Textbook Question

For the following partial structures, the bond is shown. Add the indicated number of bonds, being sure to specify the orientation (that is, x, y, or z axis) of the p orbitals used.

(c)

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Textbook Question

Predict the hybridization of all non-hydrogen atoms.

(e)

(f)

(g)

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Textbook Question

Connect the atoms using the indicated hybrid orbitals.

(b) C (sp2) with C (sp2)

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