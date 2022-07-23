Textbook Question
Refer to the following Lewis structures.
(a)
(b)
If an atom is sp² hybridized, how many sp²-hybridized orbitals does it use for bonding? How many p orbitals?
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Refer to the following Lewis structures.
(a)
(b)
If an atom is sp² hybridized, how many sp²-hybridized orbitals does it use for bonding? How many p orbitals?
Predict the hybridization of all non-hydrogen atoms.
(c)
(d)
For the following partial structures, the σ bond is shown. Add the indicated number of π bonds, being sure to specify the orientation (that is, x, y, or z axis) of the p orbitals used.
(e)
For the following partial structures, the bond is shown. Add the indicated number of bonds, being sure to specify the orientation (that is, x, y, or z axis) of the p orbitals used.
(c)
Predict the hybridization of all non-hydrogen atoms.
(e)
(f)
(g)
Connect the atoms using the indicated hybrid orbitals.
(b) C (sp2) with C (sp2)