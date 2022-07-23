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Ch. 2 - General Chemistry Translated: Finding the Electrons
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 2 - General Chemistry Translated: Finding the ElectronsProblem 70c,d
Chapter 1, Problem 70c,d

Predict the hybridization of all non-hydrogen atoms.
(c)
(d) Structural representation of a carbon-carbon double bond with hydrogen atoms, illustrating hybridization concepts.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify all non-hydrogen atoms in the molecule. In the given structure, the non-hydrogen atoms are carbon (C) and oxygen (O).
Step 2: Determine the number of regions of electron density (bonds and lone pairs) around each non-hydrogen atom. For example, the first carbon (C) in the double bond has three regions of electron density: one double bond and two single bonds.
Step 3: Use the number of regions of electron density to predict the hybridization. For three regions of electron density, the hybridization is sp². For four regions of electron density, the hybridization is sp³.
Step 4: Analyze the oxygen atom. The oxygen atom has two lone pairs and two bonds (one double bond and one single bond), making a total of four regions of electron density. Therefore, its hybridization is sp³.
Step 5: Repeat the process for all other non-hydrogen atoms in the molecule, ensuring to count lone pairs and bonds accurately to determine their hybridization.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hybridization

Hybridization is the concept of mixing atomic orbitals to form new hybrid orbitals that can accommodate the bonding requirements of atoms in a molecule. It helps predict the geometry and bonding properties of molecules. For example, sp3 hybridization involves one s and three p orbitals, resulting in a tetrahedral shape, while sp2 hybridization involves one s and two p orbitals, leading to a trigonal planar shape.
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Lewis Structures

Lewis structures are diagrams that represent the bonding between atoms in a molecule and the lone pairs of electrons that may exist. They provide a visual representation of the arrangement of electrons and help in predicting molecular geometry and reactivity. Understanding how to draw and interpret Lewis structures is essential for determining hybridization and molecular shape.
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Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion (VSEPR) Theory

VSEPR theory is a model used to predict the geometry of individual molecules based on the repulsion between electron pairs in the valence shell of the central atom. According to this theory, electron pairs will arrange themselves as far apart as possible to minimize repulsion, which directly influences the hybridization and shape of the molecule. This theory is crucial for understanding the spatial arrangement of atoms in a molecule.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Refer to the following Lewis structures.

(a)

(b)

If an atom is sp² hybridized, how many sp²-hybridized orbitals does it use for bonding? How many p orbitals?

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Textbook Question

Refer to the following Lewis structures.

(a)

(b)

Predict the hybridization of all non-hydrogen atoms.

962
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Textbook Question

Identify the resonance structure that will be produced given the molecule shown and the electron flow indicated.

(c)

820
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Textbook Question

Refer to the following Lewis structures.

(c)

(d)

If an atom is sp² hybridized, how many sp²-hybridized orbitals does it use for bonding? How many p orbitals?

984
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Textbook Question

Identify the resonance structure that will be produced given the molecule shown and the electron flow indicated.

(a)

1055
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Textbook Question

Predict the hybridization of all non-hydrogen atoms.

(e)

(f)

(g)

1169
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