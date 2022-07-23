Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion (VSEPR) Theory

VSEPR theory is a model used to predict the geometry of individual molecules based on the repulsion between electron pairs in the valence shell of the central atom. According to this theory, electron pairs will arrange themselves as far apart as possible to minimize repulsion, which directly influences the hybridization and shape of the molecule. This theory is crucial for understanding the spatial arrangement of atoms in a molecule.