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Ch. 2 - General Chemistry Translated: Finding the Electrons
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 2 - General Chemistry Translated: Finding the ElectronsProblem 16a
Chapter 1, Problem 16a

Give the charge most likely to result from ionization of the following metals.
(a) Lithium

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1
Identify the group in the periodic table where lithium is located. Lithium is an alkali metal and belongs to Group 1.
Recall that elements in Group 1 have one valence electron in their outermost shell, which they tend to lose during ionization to achieve a stable noble gas electron configuration.
Write the electron configuration of lithium: Li = 1s² 2s¹. Notice that losing the single 2s electron will result in a stable configuration resembling helium (1s²).
Determine the charge of the ion formed when lithium loses one electron. Losing one negatively charged electron results in a +1 charge on the lithium ion.
Conclude that the most likely charge resulting from the ionization of lithium is +1, as this allows it to achieve a stable electronic configuration.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionization Energy

Ionization energy is the energy required to remove an electron from an atom or ion. For metals, this energy is typically lower than for nonmetals, allowing them to lose electrons easily. Lithium, being an alkali metal, has a relatively low ionization energy, which facilitates its ionization to form a positively charged ion.
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Cation Formation

Cation formation occurs when an atom loses one or more electrons, resulting in a positively charged ion. In the case of lithium, it tends to lose one electron to achieve a stable electron configuration similar to that of noble gases. This process is crucial for understanding the behavior of metals in chemical reactions.
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Charge of Alkali Metals

Alkali metals, including lithium, typically form cations with a +1 charge upon ionization. This is due to their single valence electron, which they readily lose to achieve a stable electronic configuration. Understanding this characteristic is essential for predicting the behavior of lithium in chemical reactions and its interactions with other elements.
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