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Ch. 2 - General Chemistry Translated: Finding the Electrons
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 2 - General Chemistry Translated: Finding the ElectronsProblem 17b
Chapter 1, Problem 17b

Give the charge most likely to result from ionization of the following nonmetals.
(b) Sulfur

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1
Identify the group number of sulfur in the periodic table. Sulfur is in Group 16 (or VIA), which means it has 6 valence electrons.
Recall the octet rule, which states that atoms tend to gain, lose, or share electrons to achieve a full outer shell of 8 electrons.
Determine how many electrons sulfur needs to gain to complete its octet. Since sulfur has 6 valence electrons, it needs 2 more electrons to reach 8.
Understand that gaining 2 electrons will result in a negative charge because electrons are negatively charged. Therefore, sulfur will most likely form an ion with a charge of -2.
Conclude that the most likely charge for sulfur after ionization is -2, as it achieves a stable electronic configuration by gaining 2 electrons.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionization Energy

Ionization energy is the energy required to remove an electron from an atom or ion. For nonmetals like sulfur, this energy is relatively high due to their tendency to attract electrons. Understanding ionization energy helps predict how easily an atom can lose an electron and form a positive ion.
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Common Oxidation States

Nonmetals often exhibit specific oxidation states based on their electron configurations. Sulfur typically has oxidation states of -2, +4, and +6, with -2 being the most common when it gains two electrons to achieve a stable electron configuration similar to noble gases. Recognizing these states is crucial for predicting the charge after ionization.
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Electronegativity

Electronegativity is a measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold onto electrons. Sulfur has a moderate electronegativity, which influences its tendency to gain electrons during chemical reactions. This property is essential for understanding how sulfur behaves in ionic and covalent bonding scenarios.
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