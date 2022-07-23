Textbook Question
Fill in the blank. Oxygen ionizes to become ― 2 instead of ― 1 because O2- is more ___________ .
1220
views
Fill in the blank. Oxygen ionizes to become ― 2 instead of ― 1 because O2- is more ___________ .
Give the charge most likely to result from ionization of the following metals.
(a) Lithium
Show the ionic compound that you would expect to form between the given metal and nonmetal. Label the charges on each species.
(a) Al and F
Show the ionic compound that you would expect to form between the given metal and nonmetal. Label the charges on each species.
(b) Mg and Br
Give the charge most likely to result from ionization of the following metals.
(b) Aluminum
Give the charge most likely to result from ionization of the following metals.
(c) Potassium