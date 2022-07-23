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Ch. 2 - General Chemistry Translated: Finding the Electrons
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 2 - General Chemistry Translated: Finding the ElectronsProblem 14b
Chapter 1, Problem 14b

How many electrons does an atom of each of the following elements need to lose to achieve a noble gas configuration? By losing that many electrons, which noble gas configuration is achieved?
(b) Aluminum

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1
Identify the group number of aluminum in the periodic table. Aluminum (Al) is in Group 13, meaning it has 3 valence electrons in its outermost shell.
Determine the nearest noble gas configuration that aluminum can achieve by losing electrons. Noble gases have a full octet (8 electrons in their outer shell) or a full duet for helium. For aluminum, the nearest noble gas configuration is that of neon (Ne), which has 10 electrons.
Calculate how many electrons aluminum needs to lose to achieve the neon configuration. Aluminum has 13 electrons in total, and its electron configuration is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s² 3p¹. By losing 3 electrons (the 3s² and 3p¹ electrons), aluminum will achieve the configuration of neon: 1s² 2s² 2p⁶.
Conclude that aluminum needs to lose 3 electrons to achieve the noble gas configuration of neon.
Verify the stability of the resulting ion. When aluminum loses 3 electrons, it forms the Al³⁺ ion, which is stable due to its noble gas configuration.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Noble Gas Configuration

Noble gas configuration refers to the electron arrangement of noble gases, which have full outer electron shells, making them stable and unreactive. Atoms tend to lose, gain, or share electrons to achieve this stable configuration, typically resembling the nearest noble gas in the periodic table.
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Valence Electrons

Valence electrons are the electrons in the outermost shell of an atom that are involved in chemical bonding. The number of valence electrons determines how many electrons an atom needs to lose, gain, or share to achieve a noble gas configuration. For aluminum, which has three valence electrons, losing these electrons allows it to reach stability.
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Ionization Energy

Ionization energy is the energy required to remove an electron from an atom in its gaseous state. For elements like aluminum, understanding ionization energy helps predict how easily an atom can lose electrons to achieve a noble gas configuration. Lower ionization energy indicates that an atom can lose electrons more readily, facilitating the transition to a stable state.
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