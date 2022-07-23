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Ch. 2 - General Chemistry Translated: Finding the Electrons
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 2 - General Chemistry Translated: Finding the ElectronsProblem 14c
Chapter 1, Problem 14c

How many electrons does an atom of each of the following elements need to lose to achieve a noble gas configuration? By losing that many electrons, which noble gas configuration is achieved?
(c) Magnesium

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1
Identify the group number of magnesium in the periodic table. Magnesium is in Group 2, which means it has 2 valence electrons in its outermost shell.
Determine the electron configuration of magnesium. Magnesium has an atomic number of 12, so its electron configuration is: 1s22s22p63s2.
To achieve a noble gas configuration, magnesium needs to lose its 2 valence electrons in the 3s orbital. This will leave it with a stable electron configuration similar to that of neon.
Write the resulting electron configuration after magnesium loses 2 electrons: 1s22s22p6. This is the electron configuration of neon, a noble gas.
Conclude that magnesium needs to lose 2 electrons to achieve the noble gas configuration of neon.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Noble Gas Configuration

Noble gas configuration refers to the electron arrangement of noble gases, which have full outer electron shells, making them stable and unreactive. Atoms tend to lose, gain, or share electrons to achieve this stable configuration, typically resembling the nearest noble gas in the periodic table.
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Electron Loss in Metals

Metals, such as magnesium, typically lose electrons to achieve a stable electron configuration. The number of electrons lost corresponds to the number of valence electrons in the outer shell. For magnesium, which has two valence electrons, losing these electrons allows it to attain a noble gas configuration.
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Periodic Table and Group Trends

The periodic table organizes elements by their atomic number and electron configurations. Elements in the same group exhibit similar chemical properties, including the number of electrons they need to lose or gain to achieve noble gas configurations. Magnesium is in Group 2, indicating it will lose two electrons to achieve stability.
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