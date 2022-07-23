Textbook Question
Why is argon considered to be so stable that it is referred to as a noble gas?
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Why is argon considered to be so stable that it is referred to as a noble gas?
Give the electron configuration of the following elements.
(d) F
How many valence shell electrons do each of the following elements contain? How many new bonds can each form?
(c) O
How many valence shell electrons do each of the following elements contain? How many new bonds can each form?
(b) N
Rank the following elements from least electronegative to most electronegative.
Na, Si, F, Mg, C, O, N
Why do elements in the same group of the periodic table display similar reactivity?