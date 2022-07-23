Textbook Question
Why is argon considered to be so stable that it is referred to as a noble gas?
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Why is argon considered to be so stable that it is referred to as a noble gas?
How many valence shell electrons do each of the following elements contain? How many new bonds can each form?
(c) O
How many valence shell electrons do each of the following elements contain? How many new bonds can each form?
(a) C
Bromine-79 (50.7% abundance) has an atomic mass of 78.918 amu, whereas bromine-81 (49.3% abundance) has an atomic mass of 80.916 amu. From these data, calculate the average atomic mass of bromine that you would expect to see in the periodic table.
Rank the following elements from least electronegative to most electronegative.
Na, Si, F, Mg, C, O, N
Why do elements in the same group of the periodic table display similar reactivity?