Hybridization

Hybridization is the concept of mixing atomic orbitals to form new hybrid orbitals that can accommodate bonding. In propene, the carbon atoms are sp² hybridized, while in the allyl cation, the positive charge leads to a change in hybridization that can affect bond lengths. The sp² hybridization in propene allows for a longer bond length compared to the more effective overlap in the allyl cation, resulting in a shorter bond length.