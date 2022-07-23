Textbook Question
Looking ahead in Chapter 4, we explain that molecules like CH3+ are Lewis acids or electron pair acceptors. Into which orbital would the new electron pair go?
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Looking ahead in Chapter 4, we explain that molecules like CH3+ are Lewis acids or electron pair acceptors. Into which orbital would the new electron pair go?
The C―H σ bond length in ethane is 1.09 Å. The C―H σ bond in ethene is 1.07 Å. Explain.
In propene, the indicated C―C bond length is 1.51 Å. In the allyl cation, the indicated C―C bond length is 1.41 Å. Explain.
Carbon dioxide (CO2) has no dipole moment (μ = 0 D). The related molecule sulfur dioxide (SO2) does have a dipole moment (μ = 1.6 D) Explain this observation.
Given the Lewis structures, indicate the direction of the dipole moment, if there is one.
(b)
Given the Lewis structures, indicate the direction of the dipole moment, if there is one.
(e)