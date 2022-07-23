Electronegativity

Electronegativity is the tendency of an atom to attract electrons in a chemical bond. In SO₂, sulfur is less electronegative than oxygen, creating polar covalent bonds. This difference in electronegativity contributes to the overall dipole moment of the molecule, as the unequal sharing of electrons leads to a net dipole, unlike in CO₂ where the symmetrical arrangement cancels out any dipole effects.