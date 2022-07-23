Textbook Question
The C―H σ bond length in ethane is 1.09 Å. The C―H σ bond in ethene is 1.07 Å. Explain.
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The C―H σ bond length in ethane is 1.09 Å. The C―H σ bond in ethene is 1.07 Å. Explain.
There is free rotation around the C―C bond in ethane. There is an extremely high barrier to rotation around the C=C bond in in ethene. Explain.
In propene, the indicated C―C bond length is 1.51 Å. In the allyl cation, the indicated C―C bond length is 1.41 Å. Explain.
Given the Lewis structures, indicate the direction of the dipole moment, if there is one.
(b)
Given the Lewis structures, indicate the direction of the dipole moment, if there is one.
(a)
Given the Lewis structures, indicate the direction of the dipole moment, if there is one.
(e)