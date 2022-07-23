Textbook Question
Rationalize the difference in Kₑq for the following reactions. Be sure to account for both ∆S and ∆H.
1. Analyze ∆S and ∆H differences." width="737">
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Rationalize the difference in Kₑq for the following reactions. Be sure to account for both ∆S and ∆H.
1. Analyze ∆S and ∆H differences." width="737">
Which of the following SN2 and E2 reactions, respectively, is faster? Justify your choice.
(a)
Beginning with acetylene and benzyl bromide and using any other inorganic reagents, propose a synthesis of the alkene shown here.
Which of the following SN2 and E2 reactions, respectively, is faster? Justify your choice.
(b)