Textbook Question
Draw a constitutional isomer for C4H11N containing a 1° amine at a
(a) 1° carbon,
(b) 2° carbon, and
(c) 3° carbon.
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Draw a constitutional isomer for C4H11N containing a 1° amine at a
(a) 1° carbon,
(b) 2° carbon, and
(c) 3° carbon.
Predict the product of the following reactions.
(c)
Which would you expect to be a stronger nucleophile, ethyl amine or diethyl amine? Why?
Label the amines shown as a 1° amine, 2° amine, 3° amine, or 4° ammonium ion.
a.
b.
c.
d.
Given the following names, draw the structure of the molecule.
c. (S)-2-methyloctan-4-amine
Given the starting reactant, suggest a method for synthesizing the amine on the right.
(b)