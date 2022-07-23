Textbook Question
The Gabriel synthesis is most frequently done with 1° alkyl halides. Why is it less successful with more substituted halides?
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The Gabriel synthesis is most frequently done with 1° alkyl halides. Why is it less successful with more substituted halides?
Predict the product(s) of the reactions shown.
(b)
The synthesis of ⍺-hydroxy acids can be done starting with amino acids. Suggest a mechanism of the two-step transformation shown. [The alcohol oxygen is the same in the reactant and product.
Predict the product(s) of the reactions shown.
(j)
The final step in the synthesis of diazoxide, a drug used to treat low blood pressure, is shown here. Suggest a mechanism for this step.
Predict the product(s) of the reactions shown.
(i)