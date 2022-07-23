Textbook Question
The Gabriel synthesis is most frequently done with 1° alkyl halides. Why is it less successful with more substituted halides?
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The Gabriel synthesis is most frequently done with 1° alkyl halides. Why is it less successful with more substituted halides?
Suggest reagents to carry out the following transformations. Some may require more than one step.
(b)
Predict the product(s) of the reactions shown.
(b)
Despite the amino group being an ortho/para director, nitration of aniline gives the meta isomer predominantly. Explain this result.
The final step in the synthesis of diazoxide, a drug used to treat low blood pressure, is shown here. Suggest a mechanism for this step.
Predict the product(s) of the reactions shown.
(i)