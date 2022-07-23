SN2 Reaction Mechanism

The SN2 mechanism is a bimolecular nucleophilic substitution reaction where the nucleophile attacks the electrophilic carbon from the opposite side of the leaving group, resulting in an inversion of configuration. This mechanism is favored by primary alkyl halides due to minimal steric hindrance. In the Gabriel synthesis, the phthalimide ion acts as the nucleophile, and the reaction is less effective with more substituted halides because steric hindrance hinders the backside attack required for SN2 reactions.