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Ch. 27 - Carbohydrates, Nucleic Acids, and Lipids
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 27 - Carbohydrates, Nucleic Acids, and LipidsProblem 9a
Chapter 26, Problem 9a

Convert each line-angle drawing, using appropriate bond rotations, into a correct Fischer projection.
(a) Line-angle drawing of an aldohexose molecule with hydroxyl groups and a carbon backbone.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the chiral centers in the given line-angle drawing of the aldohexose. In this structure, the chiral centers are the carbon atoms bonded to four different groups.
Determine the configuration (R or S) of each chiral center by assigning priorities to the substituents based on atomic number and using the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog rules.
Visualize the molecule in a way that places the longest carbon chain vertically, with the most oxidized carbon (the aldehyde group) at the top. This is the standard orientation for a Fischer projection.
Rotate the bonds around each chiral center to convert the 3D structure into a 2D Fischer projection. Ensure that horizontal lines represent bonds coming out of the plane (towards the viewer) and vertical lines represent bonds going behind the plane (away from the viewer).
Draw the Fischer projection by placing the substituents on the chiral centers according to the bond rotations performed. Ensure that the stereochemistry (R or S) is maintained for each chiral center in the Fischer projection.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Line-Angle Drawings

Line-angle drawings are a simplified way of representing organic molecules where lines represent bonds between atoms, and vertices represent carbon atoms. This notation allows chemists to visualize complex structures without drawing every atom explicitly. Understanding how to interpret these drawings is crucial for converting them into other representations, such as Fischer projections.
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Fischer Projections

Fischer projections are a two-dimensional representation of three-dimensional organic molecules, particularly useful for depicting stereochemistry. In this format, vertical lines represent bonds that project behind the plane of the page, while horizontal lines represent bonds that project out towards the viewer. Mastery of Fischer projections is essential for accurately conveying the spatial arrangement of substituents around chiral centers.
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Stereochemistry and Bond Rotation

Stereochemistry involves the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. Bond rotation refers to the ability to rotate around single bonds, which can change the conformation of a molecule. Understanding how to manipulate bond rotations is key when converting line-angle drawings to Fischer projections, as it ensures the correct representation of stereochemical configurations.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In this attempt to convert the line angle drawing of d-erythrose (shown) to the Fischer projection (shown), by viewing it from a certain direction (shown), a mistake was made. What was the mistake?

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Textbook Question

Draw Fischer projections of the following molecules.

(c)

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Textbook Question

Convert each line-angle drawing, using appropriate bond rotations, into a correct Fischer projection.

(c)

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Textbook Question

Convert each line-angle drawing, using appropriate bond rotations, into a correct Fischer projection.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Draw Fischer projections of the following molecules.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Categorize the following monosaccharides as d or l.

(a)

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