Cross-Linking in Terpenes

Cross-linking in terpenes refers to the formation of bonds between isoprene units that do not follow the typical C₁ to C₄ linkage. This can lead to the creation of complex structures such as rings or branched chains. Recognizing these alternative linkages is vital for accurately identifying the isoprene units in more intricate terpenes, especially in cyclic or cross-linked forms.