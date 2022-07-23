Identify the product when each of the following reactions is performed on the triglyceride of linoleic acid (linoleate).
(b) H2 , Ni (partial hydrogenation)
Identify the product when each of the following reactions is performed on the triglyceride of linoleic acid (linoleate).
(b) H2 , Ni (partial hydrogenation)
Identify the isoprene units in the terpenes shown. In cross-linked or ring-containing terpenes, linkages can be formed between more than just C1 and C4 of isoprene.
(b)
Identify the isoprene units in the terpenes shown. In cross-linked or ring-containing terpenes, linkages can be formed between more than just C1 and C4 of isoprene.
(a)
Maltose, like cellobiose, is composed of two glucose units. What is the difference between maltose and cellobiose?
Identify the product when each of the following reactions is performed on the triglyceride of linoleic acid (linoleate).
(a) H2 , Pd
Identify the isoprene units in the terpenes shown. In cross-linked or ring-containing terpenes, linkages can be formed between more than just C1 and C4 of isoprene.
(c)