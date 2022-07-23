Mechanism of Phosphate Ester Hydrolysis

The conversion of DPP to IPP involves the hydrolysis of phosphate esters, where water plays a crucial role in breaking the P-O bonds. Understanding the mechanism requires knowledge of nucleophilic attack by water on the phosphorus atom, leading to the formation of intermediates and ultimately the products. This process is vital in biochemical pathways and is influenced by the presence of acid, which can enhance the reaction rate.