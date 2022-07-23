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Ch. 27 - Carbohydrates, Nucleic Acids, and Lipids
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 27 - Carbohydrates, Nucleic Acids, and LipidsProblem 62b
Chapter 26, Problem 62b

Identify the isoprene units in the terpenes shown. In cross-linked or ring-containing terpenes, linkages can be formed between more than just C1 and C4 of isoprene.
(b) Chemical structure of farnesol, highlighting isoprene units and hydroxyl group.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the structure of isoprene units. Isoprene is a 5-carbon molecule with the formula C₅H₈, consisting of two double bonds. In terpenes, isoprene units are linked together in various ways, often through C₁-C₄ linkages, but other linkages are possible.
Step 2: Analyze the structure of farnesol provided in the image. Farnesol is a sesquiterpene, meaning it is composed of three isoprene units. Look for repeating patterns of 5-carbon units within the molecule.
Step 3: Identify the isoprene units in farnesol. Start by locating the double bonds and methyl groups, which are characteristic features of isoprene units. Divide the molecule into three distinct 5-carbon segments based on these features.
Step 4: Note the linkages between the isoprene units. In farnesol, the isoprene units are connected in a head-to-tail fashion, meaning the C₁ of one isoprene unit is linked to the C₄ of the next. Observe any deviations from this pattern, such as cross-linking or ring formation.
Step 5: Highlight the functional group present in farnesol. The hydroxyl (-OH) group at the end of the molecule is an important feature that distinguishes farnesol from other terpenes. This group does not affect the identification of isoprene units but is relevant for understanding the molecule's reactivity and properties.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Isoprene Units

Isoprene units are the fundamental building blocks of terpenes, consisting of a five-carbon structure with the formula C₅H₈. These units can polymerize to form larger molecules, and in terpenes, they typically connect in a head-to-tail fashion. Understanding how these units combine is crucial for identifying the structure of various terpenes.
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Terpene Structure

Terpenes are a diverse class of organic compounds produced by many plants, characterized by their strong odors and roles in plant defense. They are classified based on the number of isoprene units they contain, such as monoterpenes (two units) and sesquiterpenes (three units). Recognizing the structural variations, including rings and cross-linkages, is essential for analyzing their chemical properties.
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Linkages in Terpenes

In terpenes, linkages can occur not only between the C₁ and C₄ positions of isoprene units but also at other carbon positions, especially in cyclic or cross-linked structures. This flexibility in bonding leads to a variety of structural forms and functional properties. Understanding these linkages is vital for accurately identifying and classifying different terpenes.
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