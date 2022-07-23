Identify the isoprene units in the terpenes shown. In cross-linked or ring-containing terpenes, linkages can be formed between more than just C1 and C4 of isoprene.
(b)
Identify the isoprene units in the terpenes shown. In cross-linked or ring-containing terpenes, linkages can be formed between more than just C1 and C4 of isoprene.
(b)
Identify the isoprene units in the terpenes shown. In cross-linked or ring-containing terpenes, linkages can be formed between more than just C1 and C4 of isoprene.
(a)
Draw a mechanism for the acid-catalyzed, nonenzymatic conversion of DPP to IPP. How do you know your mechanism is correct?
Maltose, like cellobiose, is composed of two glucose units. What is the difference between maltose and cellobiose?
Identify the product when each of the following reactions is performed on the triglyceride of linoleic acid (linoleate).
(a) H2 , Pd
In each of the disaccharides shown (a–c), (i) identify the reducing end of the sugar, (ii) tell what monosaccharides are used to make it, and (iii) tell what type of glycoside linkage is present.
(b)