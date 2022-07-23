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Ch. 27 - Carbohydrates, Nucleic Acids, and Lipids
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 27 - Carbohydrates, Nucleic Acids, and LipidsProblem 65
Chapter 26, Problem 65

Suggest a mechanism by which TXB2 might be formed from TXA2 in an acid-catalyzed hydrolysis reaction. [The structure has been simplified.]
Chemical reaction diagram showing ether cleavage with water, producing an alcohol and highlighting a functional group question.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the starting material TXA₂, which contains an epoxide functional group. This is characterized by a three-membered cyclic ether, which is highly strained and reactive.
Recognize that the reaction involves acid-catalyzed hydrolysis. The acid will protonate the epoxide oxygen, increasing the electrophilicity of the epoxide carbon atoms.
Once protonated, the epoxide ring is more susceptible to nucleophilic attack. Water, acting as a nucleophile, will attack one of the electrophilic carbon atoms of the epoxide, leading to ring opening.
The ring opening results in the formation of a diol, where two hydroxyl groups are added to the carbons that were originally part of the epoxide. This is evident in the product structure TXB₂.
The functional group formed in TXB₂ is a vicinal diol, characterized by two hydroxyl groups on adjacent carbon atoms. This transformation is typical of epoxide hydrolysis reactions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acid-Catalyzed Hydrolysis

Acid-catalyzed hydrolysis is a chemical reaction where water is used to break down a compound in the presence of an acid. The acid donates protons (H⁺) to facilitate the reaction, often enhancing the electrophilicity of the substrate. This process is crucial in organic chemistry for converting esters, amides, and other functional groups into their corresponding acids or alcohols.
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Mechanism of Reaction

The mechanism of a reaction describes the step-by-step sequence of elementary reactions by which overall chemical change occurs. Understanding the mechanism is essential for predicting the products and intermediates formed during the reaction. In the case of TXB₂ formation from TXA₂, identifying the key intermediates and transition states will clarify how the transformation occurs under acidic conditions.
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Structural Changes in Organic Compounds

Structural changes in organic compounds refer to the alterations in the arrangement of atoms within a molecule during a chemical reaction. These changes can involve bond breaking and forming, leading to the creation of new functional groups or isomers. Recognizing how TXA₂ can be converted to TXB₂ involves understanding these structural transformations and the stability of intermediates formed during the reaction.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Starting with a Fischer projection of d-glucose (and other sugars), switch only the stereocenter that gave it the designation of d. What new sugar have you made? [Hint: The answer is not l-glucose.]

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Textbook Question

Identify the isoprene units in the terpenes shown. In cross-linked or ring-containing terpenes, linkages can be formed between more than just C1 and C4 of isoprene.

(b)

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Textbook Question

The α- and β-anomers of glucose are shown here. In solution, these two epimers can interconvert through a process called mutarotation.

Given that α-D-glucose has a specific rotation of + 112.2° , why is the specific rotation of β-D-glucose not -112.2°? What molecule would have a specific rotation of -112.2°?

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Textbook Question

Upon dissolving α-D-glucose or β-D-glucose in water, the specific rotation gradually changes, eventually reaching +52.6° for both solutions. Explain what is happening here.

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Textbook Question

Identify the isoprene units in the terpenes shown. In cross-linked or ring-containing terpenes, linkages can be formed between more than just C1 and C4 of isoprene.

(e)

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Identify the isoprene units in the terpenes shown. In cross-linked or ring-containing terpenes, linkages can be formed between more than just C1 and C4 of isoprene.

(c)

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