For each chair on the left, place the substituents on the flipped chair. [Recall that the axial/equatorial designation changes from one chair to the next, but the carbon to which the substituent is attached does not.]
(c)
For each chair on the left, place the substituents on the flipped chair. [Recall that the axial/equatorial designation changes from one chair to the next, but the carbon to which the substituent is attached does not.]
(c)
For each pair of conformations shown, choose which is most stable. If both are equally stable, then write 'no difference.' [If both conformations have the same number of axial substituents, choose the one with the smallest axial substituents.]
(e)
For each chair on the left, place the substituents on the flipped chair. [Recall that the axial/equatorial designation changes from one chair to the next, but the carbon to which the substituent is attached does not.]
(f)
For each pair of conformations shown, choose which is most stable. If both are equally stable, then write 'no difference.' [If both conformations have the same number of axial substituents, choose the one with the smallest axial substituents.]
(g)
For each chair on the left, place the substituents on the flipped chair. [Recall that the axial/equatorial designation changes from one chair to the next, but the carbon to which the substituent is attached does not.]
(e)
For each structure shown, draw the two chair conformations and choose which is most stable. Be sure that your second chair is the flipped version of the first. [Make sure that wedged substituents are up in the chair, regardless of whether up is equatorial or axial.]
(e)